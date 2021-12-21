Rap Basement

Bobby Shmurda Labeled “Class Act,” “Most Humble” By “Shmoney” Video Director

December 20, 2021

According to the director, Shmurda shook everyone’s hand, “brought the best out of everyone,” and “was by far the best artist” he’s ever worked with.

His latest single “Shmoney” hosted features from Rowdy Rebel and Quavo, and with this stacked trio, a music video was bound to arrive, as well. Bobby Shmurda has been giving his fans regularly scheduled new music throughout the year, but they continue to wait for the rapper to finally announce his debut studio album rollout.

Shmurda has been living the good life since his prison release and many of his fans and peers have been happy to see him enjoying the fruits of his labor. However, there have been those that pick at the New York rapper by teasing him about his dancing in his videos, and the reported director of thw “Shmoney” visual, Damien Sandoval, sang Shmurda’s praises.


“I was the Director of this shoot and worked with just about every new poppin rap artist in the game,” wrote Sandoval. “Imma keep it all the way 100. Bobby was by far the best artist ive ever seen come on set and shake every single persons hand on the set. Not to mention he never once complained or seemed upset he was so happy and had everyone so pumped up.”

He went on to call Shmurda a “class act” who “brought the best out of everyone,” from the models who were in the video to the janitors to the production assistants. “I dont care what you guys say or think about him. If you don’t personally know bobby hopefully 1 day you get the chance to meet him to see he is the most humble solidest dude out.”

Read through Damien Sandoval’s message about Bobby Shmurda in full below.


Via HNHH

