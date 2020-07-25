Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: Report
106
0
Bobby Shmurda Readies New Music With Parole Hearing Around The Corner
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
860
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bobby Shmurda Readies New Music With Parole Hearing Around The Corner

Posted By on July 25, 2020

Bobby Shmurda’s lawyer provides an update on his status.

In a short amount of time, Bobby Shmurda had a major impact on the game. Over the years, fans have been waiting for his arrival and it seems like it could be coming sooner rather than later. According to TMZ, Bobby Shmurda could be released on parole in the coming weeks. The rapper is preparing to face a parole board next month and plans to tell them that he’ll be staying out of trouble, returning back to the grind, and hopefully, help kids avoid straying down the same path that got him locked him.


Brad Barket/Getty Images

Leslie Pollard, Bobby’s attorney, said that he has a full-blown plan ahead of him that includes the release of a new album. Bobby has been writing a lot behind bars, Pollard said. With Epic Records still behind him, he’s plotting on his first post-prison release.

As we’ve seen in the past year, Bobby Shmurda has influenced an array of new artists, though he hopes that his story can be used as a cautionary tale for the youth. Pollard revealed that Bobby does want to release a documentary that he hopes can be used to inspire kids not to go down the same route he did. The rapper is also planning on visiting at-risk youth and telling his story to them face-to-face.

Pollard revealed that Bobby is hopeful that he’ll be released on parole in August. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: Report
106 525 8
0
Summer Walker: 10 Essential Songs
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: Report
106
0
Bobby Shmurda Readies New Music With Parole Hearing Around The Corner
106
0
Summer Walker: 10 Essential Songs
106
0
Bow Wow Declares Film & TV As His “Life”: “Music Was Just The Start Up”
172
0
Jaden Smith Announces “Cool Tape Volume 3” Project: “It’s Completing The Trilogy”
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubi Rose He In His Feelings
119
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Virgil Abloh LF95
93
0
The Kid LAROI I WISH
146
0
Blueface Feat. Snoop Dogg Respect My Cryppin'
106
0
24kGoldn Feat. iann dior Mood
106
0
Flo Milli May I
119
0
Logic Hit My Line
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
185
0
Excitement
225
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: Report
Bobby Shmurda Readies New Music With Parole Hearing Around The Corner
Summer Walker: 10 Essential Songs