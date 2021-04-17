Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2131
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
900
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert & More

Posted By on April 17, 2021

Bobby Shmurda teased new music with Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, earlier this week.

Bobby Shmurda says that he has new music on the way featuring the likes of DaBaby, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. During a recent appearance on the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast, Shmurda dropped some information about his upcoming album.

“Man, we got so much new music coming,” Bobby proclaimed during the interview. “We got music coming with the biggest artists, from Maino, Quavo, DaBaby, 42 [Dugg], Uzi, Rowdy [Rebel], Jay. There is so much sh*t coming out it’s gonna be a hot summer.”

Bobby Shmurda, New Music
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

After spending over six years in prison on third-degree conspiracy and weapons possessions charges, Shurmda has finally been freed. The rapper was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York in February. He will remain out on parole until early 2026.

Hip-hop legend Jim Jones recently praised Shmurda after the two ran into each other at the studio: “He did it like he was supposed to. He paid his debt to society like a real n***a do, you heard? Back to the bag.”

Shmurda’s upcoming album will be his first project since 2014’s Shmurdaville. Earlier this week, he teased his return to the studio on Instagram.

Check out Shmurda’s appearance on the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132 525 10
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146 525 11
1

Recent Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces
199
1
Conway The Machine & Jay-Z Link Up
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Took More Time In Prison To Help Rowdy Rebel
132
1
More News

Trending Songs

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo Proud Of You
159
0
Taleban Dooda Chopstix
185
0
DreamDoll Collection Freestyle
582
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Vory Bandler Freestyle
132
0
Calboy All Night Long
172
0
Lil Poppa Feat. Toosii A.M. Flights
185
0
Laney Keyz Feat. Calboy What Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
543
1
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
384
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces