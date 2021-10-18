Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3494
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1800
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram

Posted By on October 18, 2021

Bobby Shmurda teased new music on his Instagram, Monday.

Bobby Shmurda previewed new music on Instagram, Monday, with a clip of a music video for his fans to get excited for. The upcoming release will make for Shmurda’s second song since being released from prison, earlier this year.

“Trappin is a sport yea yea nd she call me lil daddy,” Shmurda captioned the clip.

The video has garnered mixed responses in the comments section with many leaving fire emojis and other praise, while other users said they would prefer Shmurda’s old sound.

“Can we get the old Bobby tf is this,” one fan asked.

Another made a similar remark: “bobby rly had one of the worst comebacks of all time [crying emoji] bring back gs9 shmurda.”

Bobby Shmurda
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility on February 23 after being sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2014. Shmurda reportedly took a plea deal to help his friend and fellow rapper, Rowdy Rebel, land a lighter sentence.

The New York rapper’s first song since being a free man, “No Time for Sleep,” was released in September. The freestyle was previewed by Shmurda with a similar snippet on his Instagram back in August.

Check out the preview for Shmurda’s upcoming song below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
119 525 9
0
The Boston Police Reportedly Told The LOX They Should Have Killed Benzino
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
172
0
The Boston Police Reportedly Told The LOX They Should Have Killed Benzino
185
0
50 Cent Wishes Eminem Happy Birthday
212
0
The Weeknd Postpones “After Hours” Tour & Makes It Even Bigger
622
0
More News

Trending Songs

KA$HDAMI Intermission
106
0
Majid Jordan Forget About The Party
199
0
Maxo Kream Mama's Purse
185
0
YN Jay Essence Freestyle
212
0
T.E.C. Part Of Me
185
0
Day Before
132
0
Big Scarr Feat. Gucci Mane Freestyle
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mac Miller “San Francisco” Video
199
0
Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
318
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
The Boston Police Reportedly Told The LOX They Should Have Killed Benzino