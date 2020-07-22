Rap Basement

Bobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website Countdown

Posted By on July 22, 2020

Bobby Shmurda is teasing something on his website, uploading a new countdown that ends on August 4.

What’s going on with Bobby Shmurda‘s website

For roughly the last six years, the New York rapper has been in prison after pleading guilty to gang-related charges. He was part of the GS9 group with other rappers, including Rowdy Rebel, and they are both expected to get out this year. While previous reports point to Bobby’s release in December 2020, it may have been moved up because the rapper seems to be counting down to something in the next two weeks.

His website has been updated and he looks to be teasing something big coming in thirteen days. It’s unclear what he’s counting down to but some popular theories include new music and, of course, his release from prison.

“How long can you wait?” asks the website up top, with an active clock ticking down below.

We have reached out to Bobby Shmurda’s representatives for context and will update you with more information as it becomes clearer.

We haven’t heard from Bobby in a minute. His peers in the rap game have been showing him love for the last half-decade, waiting until he’s free so they could lock in in the studio. Boosie Badazz is among those eager to work with Bobby.

“Same way I felt bout PAC music #freesmurda,” wrote Boosie on IG a few months ago.


Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

Are you looking forward to whatever Bobby has up his sleeve?

Via HNHH

