Bobby Shmurda Wants To Make A Strip Club Anthem With Adele

“Cryyy your heart out! Cleeeaan your face!” is probably the last thing you want to hear inside the strip club, but Bobby Shmurda wants to bring Adele over to his world, proposing something that the people supposedly really want: a Bobby Shmurda x Adele collaboration for the club.

Sure, we’ve definitely heard some remixes of Adele’s classic records playing inside the club on occasion, but her latest album about divorce likely wouldn’t work anywhere near the bar. Bobby Shmurda wants to change that for her though, whether she wants it or not.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Bobby excited his fans by telling everyone what kind of music we apparently need right now, pitching an idea to Adele and saying, “You Know what the world needs…. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem.”

I don’t know what’s odder– the fact that Bobby hashtagged his own name or his suggestion to make a strip club banger with one of the most celebrated voices of our generation. Do you think it could happen, and what do you think the song would sound like? Maybe this is what Bobby needs to take him back to the top of the charts?



Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The 27-year-old rapper has been living it up since his release from prison earlier this year, and he’s just started to get focused on music again, releasing his first few singles in the last few weeks. Do you think a song with Adele is a good move for him?