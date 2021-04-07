Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bobby Shmurda’s New Music Is Almost Here

Posted By on April 7, 2021

Bobby Shmurda continues to hint at the imminent arrival of new music, his first official drop since his release from prison.

Only a few days ago, Bobby Shmurdarevealed his plans to release new music, signaling that his triumphant return would be arriving before the end of April. Now, the rapper has opted to double down, with a new Instagram post suggesting that he’s gearing up to stage a comeback sooner than later.

Shmurda used his caption to invoke a bit of nostalgia, evoking his classic single while teasing fans that “Ima be with y’all inna “HOT” Min.” Between that and the telling images of himself laying down vocals in the studio, it’s looking like we’ll be seeing what Shmurda has been cooking up in the imminent future. 

Bobby Shmurda

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images  

As for what he’s got in the pipeline, it’s no secret that Shmurda has been active in the studio since his release from prison. A recent session found him connecting with Lil Durk and Rowdy Rebellinking up with producers Zaytoven and Mike WiLL Made-It in Atlanta. And though it doesn’t exactly point to collaboration, Shmurda’s latest announcement drew out quite the number of high-profile commenters — Busta Rhymes, Murda Beatz, Pooh Shiesty, and Popcaan among them.

Expect plenty of buzz when Bobby’s upcoming drop lands in full, in a “Hot” minute by his own admission. Stay tuned for further clarification on when exactly that might be, and sound off if you’re excited to see Bobby Shmurda back in the fold once again.  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53 525 4
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
79
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
66
0
Prince’s Estate Announce “Welcome 2 America” Album
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
93
0
DMX A Minute For Your Son
79
0
Chynna Burnout
66
0
Pouya Leave Me Alone
53
0
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
146
0
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
66
0
Logic Tired In Malibu
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
79
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
132
0
Mooski “Track Star” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z