Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Juice WRLD Was Passed On By Labels For Being A Lil Uzi Vert “Clone”
66
0
DaBaby Shares Wisdom Following His Brother’s Death
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1218
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boi-1da Is A Big Fan Of Eminem Beats

Posted By on November 5, 2020

Boi-1da takes to Twitter to celebrate the production work of his collaborator Eminem, arguing that Shady’s beats deserve more credit.

Though Eminem has received countless bouquets by now, deemed near-universally by his peers to be one of the greatest emcees of all time, many forget that he also boasts a deep production discography to his name. If you need a refresher on Slim’s beat repertoire, be sure to check out our extensive Top 25 ranking right here. 

Eminem

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And while many of his instrumentals were given to his Shady Records roster, not to mention his own catalog, Em has also laced bangers for Jay-Z, Nas, Redman, Lloyd Banks, DMX, KXNG Crooked, and many more. So much so that his collaborator Boi-1da took to Twitter to celebrate Em’s production discography, arguing that he deserves more credit for his beat-making. “Eminem doesn’t get enough credit as a producer, he has gems,” writes 1da, who produced Recovery tracks “Not Afraid” and “Seduction,” as well as “Lucky You” off Kamikaze.

After one follower shared a few of Em’s best beats, Boi-1da offered up two of his own favorites, turning back to Lloyd Banks’ classic debut Hunger For More to celebrate “Warrior Pt 2” and “Till the End” — the latter of which easily stands as the realest shit the Punchline King has ever written. It’s unclear as to what prompted Boi-1da to celebrate Eminem’s production — whether he was simply feeling nostalgic for a specific sound or perhaps teasing another new collaboration. Either way, it’s cool to see one of the game’s best modern beatmakers shining a light on Eminem’s distinctive style.

Do you agree with 1da’s assessment? If so, sound off with your own favorite Eminem beats below — and perhaps consider checking out one of his more recent bangers, Family Bvsiness’ “Liquor Store Church.” 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Juice WRLD Was Passed On By Labels For Being A Lil Uzi Vert “Clone”
66 525 5
0
DaBaby Shares Wisdom Following His Brother’s Death
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Juice WRLD Was Passed On By Labels For Being A Lil Uzi Vert “Clone”
66
0
DaBaby Shares Wisdom Following His Brother’s Death
119
0
Denzel Curry Fending Off Stans After Travis Scott Shade
93
0
03 Greedo Reacts To Drakeo The Ruler Being Released
132
0
Boi-1da Is A Big Fan Of Eminem Beats
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tupac Blasphemy
0
0
Maluma & The Weeknd Hawái (Remix)
66
0
Eminem Evil Twin
146
0
Rome Flynn Drunk With You
132
0
Caleborate Feat. Tone Sinatra The Madness
199
0
TwoTiime Bigger Issues
132
0
Jim Jones Election
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
132
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
146
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Juice WRLD Was Passed On By Labels For Being A Lil Uzi Vert “Clone”
DaBaby Shares Wisdom Following His Brother’s Death
Denzel Curry Fending Off Stans After Travis Scott Shade