Boi-1da Is A Big Fan Of Eminem Beats

Though Eminem has received countless bouquets by now, deemed near-universally by his peers to be one of the greatest emcees of all time, many forget that he also boasts a deep production discography to his name. If you need a refresher on Slim’s beat repertoire, be sure to check out our extensive Top 25 ranking right here.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And while many of his instrumentals were given to his Shady Records roster, not to mention his own catalog, Em has also laced bangers for Jay-Z, Nas, Redman, Lloyd Banks, DMX, KXNG Crooked, and many more. So much so that his collaborator Boi-1da took to Twitter to celebrate Em’s production discography, arguing that he deserves more credit for his beat-making. “Eminem doesn’t get enough credit as a producer, he has gems,” writes 1da, who produced Recovery tracks “Not Afraid” and “Seduction,” as well as “Lucky You” off Kamikaze.

After one follower shared a few of Em’s best beats, Boi-1da offered up two of his own favorites, turning back to Lloyd Banks’ classic debut Hunger For More to celebrate “Warrior Pt 2” and “Till the End” — the latter of which easily stands as the realest shit the Punchline King has ever written. It’s unclear as to what prompted Boi-1da to celebrate Eminem’s production — whether he was simply feeling nostalgic for a specific sound or perhaps teasing another new collaboration. Either way, it’s cool to see one of the game’s best modern beatmakers shining a light on Eminem’s distinctive style.

Do you agree with 1da’s assessment? If so, sound off with your own favorite Eminem beats below — and perhaps consider checking out one of his more recent bangers, Family Bvsiness’ “Liquor Store Church.”