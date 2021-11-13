Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Set For “Verzuz” Next Month

This is a Verzuz that Hip Hop fans have been waiting for since the inception of the music series. We know that Verzuz launched to new heights during the 2020 quarantine and has since evolved into a sponsored live show unlike any other. Fans have been weighing in about who they want to see take to the Verzuz stage, and while many of our favorites have made appearances, two notable groups have not shown face.

For over a year and a half, there have been rumors about a Verzuz involving Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. However, members of both groups have spoken out about being brushed off or canceled, so much so that there was a time when they planned on doing a similar performance independently.





It seems that they have been able to work things out with Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and the Verzuz team because it has officially been announced that Bone and Three 6 Mafia will be facing off next month.

The December 2 event will take place in Los Angeles and there will apparently be more surprises revealed in the weeks to come because Verzuz promised: “And that’s not all.” The news of this Verzuz has already lit a fire under Hip Hop fans as they share which songs they want to hear from both collectives.

Check out the announcement below.



