Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill “Deactivating” From Twitter Till Friday
106
0
Ty Dolla $ign Teases Post Malone Collab Album
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1363
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boogie From Shady Records Has Changed His Name

Posted By on November 16, 2020

As indicated on the new LVRN “Home For The Holidays” album, Boogie will officially be going forward as Westside Boogie.

It’s not entirely common for a rapper to change their name, but it does happen from time to time. Doctor Dot became Wowgr8. Rich Chigga became Rich Brian. D.R.A.M, though not a rapper, became Shelley. Now, Shady Records signee Boogie appears to be the latest to make a mid-game adjustment. From the look of it, the Everything’s For Sale emcee has decided to rebrand as Westside Boogie, a callback to his Compton roots.

Boogie

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 

Though he has yet to make an official announcement on either of his social media profiles, it should be noted that the moniker isn’t exactly unfamiliar ground. He’s long sported “WS_Boogie” on both Twitter and Instagram, and if his recent appearance on the LVRN Christmas album highlight “12 Days Of Bhrismas” is any indication, he’ll be moving forward as Westside Boogie in an official capacity. 

Given how many times the rapper found himself mixed up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, it’s no surprise he moved to add a more distinctive qualifier. The timing couldn’t be better. Westside Gunn only recently announced his departure from Shady Records, leaving room for Boogie to take up the Westside mantle for his own righteous cause. Though it will likely take some time to readjust to the update, don’t be surprised to see him come out swinging whenever he decides to deliver his next project. And if it’s anywhere close to the quality of 2019’s Everything’s For SaleWestside Boogie will be alright.

What do you think of this name change? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill “Deactivating” From Twitter Till Friday
106 525 8
0
Ty Dolla $ign Teases Post Malone Collab Album
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill “Deactivating” From Twitter Till Friday
106
0
Ty Dolla $ign Teases Post Malone Collab Album
119
0
Boogie From Shady Records Has Changed His Name
93
0
Freeway Opens Up About Son’s Death During Interview With Jeezy
146
0
50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Hits One Billion Views
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kali Uchis Feat. Jowell & Randy Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)
106
0
G4 Boyz Feat. DreamDoll & G4 Choppa Prada (Remix)
132
0
MF Doom Beef Rap
79
0
Dr. Dre Big Egos
159
0
Kevin Gates Amsterdam
172
0
Curly J Bag Different 3.0
185
0
Lucki Find Me
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
132
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
212
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill “Deactivating” From Twitter Till Friday
Ty Dolla $ign Teases Post Malone Collab Album
Boogie From Shady Records Has Changed His Name