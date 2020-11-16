Boogie From Shady Records Has Changed His Name

It’s not entirely common for a rapper to change their name, but it does happen from time to time. Doctor Dot became Wowgr8. Rich Chigga became Rich Brian. D.R.A.M, though not a rapper, became Shelley. Now, Shady Records signee Boogie appears to be the latest to make a mid-game adjustment. From the look of it, the Everything’s For Sale emcee has decided to rebrand as Westside Boogie, a callback to his Compton roots.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Though he has yet to make an official announcement on either of his social media profiles, it should be noted that the moniker isn’t exactly unfamiliar ground. He’s long sported “WS_Boogie” on both Twitter and Instagram, and if his recent appearance on the LVRN Christmas album highlight “12 Days Of Bhrismas” is any indication, he’ll be moving forward as Westside Boogie in an official capacity.

Given how many times the rapper found himself mixed up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, it’s no surprise he moved to add a more distinctive qualifier. The timing couldn’t be better. Westside Gunn only recently announced his departure from Shady Records, leaving room for Boogie to take up the Westside mantle for his own righteous cause. Though it will likely take some time to readjust to the update, don’t be surprised to see him come out swinging whenever he decides to deliver his next project. And if it’s anywhere close to the quality of 2019’s Everything’s For Sale, Westside Boogie will be alright.

