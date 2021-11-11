Boosie Badazz Announces Two Albums Releasing On November 19

From having his Instagram shut down countless times to his neverending war with Lil Nas X, 2021 has been a whirlwind for Boosie Badazz. Add in the public tension between him and his former artist Yung Bleu and the fact that he was recently banned from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and it’s clear that the “Wipe Me Down” artist has had an incredibly controversial past several months.

Well, it appears that Boosie has a lot to get off his chest because next Friday, on November 19th, the veteran rapper plans on dropping a lot of new music.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Following the release of his independently released movie My Struggle, Boosie is returning to his roots and feeding the streets with two brand new albums, titled Back 2 BR and Mississippi.

The outspoken rapper hasn’t provided much detail about why he’s deciding to release two new projects on the same day, but he has revealed that Mississippi will be laced with beats from his in-house producer WHOISSTACKS while Back 2 BR will reportedly contributions from DJ B Real, Mouseonthatrack, and NBA YoungBoy producer DJ Trebble.

Check out the cover art for both of Boosie Badazz‘s upcoming albums below.

Do you plan on listening to both of Boosie’s forthcoming albums when they drop on Friday, November 19?