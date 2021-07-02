Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Believes Lil Reese Doesn’t “Want To Look Like A Coward” So He Stays In Chicago

Posted By on July 1, 2021

Boosie also suggested that many rappers, even after being shot in their hometowns, still “feel safer at home.”

In 2019, Lil Reese was shot in the neck in his hometown of Chicago. The rapper was unsure if he would be able to talk or continue his career, but thankfully, Reese was able to recover. However, months ago he was shot once again while in the Windy City, this time a bullet grazed his eye during an attack. Reese made a successful recovery for the second time, and DJ Vlad questioned Boosie Badazz about the events, asking why Lil Reese would stay in Chicago.

“Some people feel more safer at home,” said Boosie. “Even though they—it’s either two reasons, they feel more safer at home, you don’t want to look like a coward, like you leaving your city.”

“That was, both of them was for me before I went to prison,” he continued. “I felt more safer at home. I always felt like if I left Baton Rouge they would turn on me. The city would turn on me ’cause  was all Baton Rouge had. I don’t know, he was probably in the same shoes I’m in, but I don’t know why he wouldn’t want to leave. He might feel more safer in the jungle.”

Boosie said that’s also where people “make [their] money” and it can be difficult to leave that behind, as well. Vlad argued that none of that makes a difference if you’re dead. “Most time you don’t think about death ’til you die like that,” answered Boosie. “You don’t  really be thinking that you gon’ die ’til you die.”

“Once you in the streets like, bruh, it’s hard to leave ’em.” Check out the conversation below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”
159
0
Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok
251
0
Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An iPhone
424
0
More News

Trending Songs

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
53
0
D Savage Don't U Change
53
0
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
93
0
Tay Money Walk
53
0
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
79
0
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
172
0
Fenix Flexin Risky
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
53
0
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
172
0
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”