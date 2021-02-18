Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Calls Kris Jenner A “Madame” While Discussing Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

Posted By on February 17, 2021

The couple is rumored to be breaking up, and Boosie commented on the “chess” moves that the family often makes.

It’s been said before and we’ll say it again: Bossie Badazz is the gift that keeps on giving. In an industry where artists and professionals often put on airs, fake it until they make it, or give politically correct answers to avoid backlash, Boosie stays true to his opinions without concern about how he’ll be perceived. While his comments can be viewed as incendiary, his fans delight in his sometimes offensive honesty. We recently reported on the bru-hah surrounding his comments about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s brewing romance, and he’s back, this time with a take on the Kardashian-Jenners.

Boosie Badazz, Kanye West, Kim KArdshian Kris Jenner
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

In another clip from his lengthy VladTV interview, Boosie and Vlad discussed the billion-dollar reality television family. They spoke about the rumors that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s marriage is over and Vlad mentioned that the famous family was known to make chess moves. “They always play chess,” said Boosie with a smile. “You know why? That madame. That madame gon’ make ’em play chess.” The “madame,” he was referring to is the family matriarch and mom-ager, Kris Jenner.

The two men laughed as they spoke about Jenner almost going broke after her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian moved on. “She had to get the man on the Kellog’s box,” Boosie added while laughing, referring to Kris’s marriage to Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner. Boosie also marveled at how the Kardashian-Jenners continue to look “better” as time moves forward, but he then blasted women who get surgery. The rapper lamented that it’s difficult to find a natural “dime piece” that hasn’t gone under the knife. 

Watch the clip of the interview below.

Via HNHH

