Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Badazz Calls Mike Tyson Interview “Weird”: “He Was Passionate”
119
0
Busta Rhymes Was Near Death Due To Polyps: “I Just Started Crying”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1363
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Calls Mike Tyson Interview “Weird”: “He Was Passionate”

Posted By on November 12, 2020

The rapper claimed a lot was cut out—including a heated exchange with Tyson’s daughter.

Weeks ago, things became intense when Mike Tyson sat down with Boosie Badazz. The pair of entertainers joined together on the championship boxer’s podcast Hotboxin with Mike Tyson and during their conversation, Tyson pressed Boosie about making controversial statements regarding Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter Zaya Wade. 

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked the rapper. “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie explained that he only spoke up because he was “offended” that it was a child.

On Wednesday (November 11), a clip from Boosie’s recent interview with VladTV was shared and the rapper was asked about his feelings on being interrogated by the boxer. “It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” said Boosie. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview… After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”

The rapper said that Tyson’s daughter began questioning him about his knowledge of the “transgender world” and the correlated suicide rate statistics. He said that he countered her questions with a few of his own as he asked her if she knew issues plaguing the Black community ncluding sinigle motherhood and police shootings. “Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn’t feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her.”

He added that he “has no ill wills towards that” and admitted that Tyson’s daughter walked out because “we didn’t see eye to eye.” Even though the conversation may have seemed heated, Boosie said that upon its conclusion, he and Tyson took photos and the boxer seemed “cool.” Watch Boosie Badazz explain his side of the story below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Busta Rhymes Was Near Death Due To Polyps: “I Just Started Crying”
132 525 10
0
Consequence & His 9-Year-Old Son Caiden Drop Music On The Same Day
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Boosie Badazz Calls Mike Tyson Interview “Weird”: “He Was Passionate”
119
0
Busta Rhymes Was Near Death Due To Polyps: “I Just Started Crying”
132
0
Consequence & His 9-Year-Old Son Caiden Drop Music On The Same Day
79
0
Boosie Badazz Expresses Anger & Grief Following Mo3’s Murder In Dallas
159
0
Queen Naija Is “Lowkey Scared” Of NBA YoungBoy But Is Open To Collab
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

IGIR Woodiee Feat. Lil Durk Hasta Luego (Remix)
119
0
Pouya & Rocci It's Over
132
0
Sheff G Lights On
146
0
K Camp Genuine Love Freestyle
132
0
Pharoahe Monch & th1rt3en Feat. Cypress Hill Fight
159
0
Salaam Remi Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh No Peace
159
0
Thundercat & Floating Points Feat. Lil B & Ty Dolla $ign Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix)
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
265
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
265
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Badazz Calls Mike Tyson Interview “Weird”: “He Was Passionate”
Busta Rhymes Was Near Death Due To Polyps: “I Just Started Crying”
Consequence & His 9-Year-Old Son Caiden Drop Music On The Same Day