Boosie Badazz Calls Mike Tyson Interview “Weird”: “He Was Passionate”

Weeks ago, things became intense when Mike Tyson sat down with Boosie Badazz. The pair of entertainers joined together on the championship boxer’s podcast Hotboxin with Mike Tyson and during their conversation, Tyson pressed Boosie about making controversial statements regarding Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter Zaya Wade.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked the rapper. “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie explained that he only spoke up because he was “offended” that it was a child.

On Wednesday (November 11), a clip from Boosie’s recent interview with VladTV was shared and the rapper was asked about his feelings on being interrogated by the boxer. “It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” said Boosie. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview… After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”

The rapper said that Tyson’s daughter began questioning him about his knowledge of the “transgender world” and the correlated suicide rate statistics. He said that he countered her questions with a few of his own as he asked her if she knew issues plaguing the Black community ncluding sinigle motherhood and police shootings. “Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn’t feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her.”

He added that he “has no ill wills towards that” and admitted that Tyson’s daughter walked out because “we didn’t see eye to eye.” Even though the conversation may have seemed heated, Boosie said that upon its conclusion, he and Tyson took photos and the boxer seemed “cool.” Watch Boosie Badazz explain his side of the story below.