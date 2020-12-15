Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fetty Wap Wants To Know “Who’s Better” Than Him “Melodically”
0
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On Grammy Honor: “That 200$ Trophy Don’t Define Who We Are”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1257
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1046
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Can’t Give NBA YoungBoy Advice: “Bosses Can’t Get Through To [Other Bosses]”

Posted By on December 14, 2020

Boosie also talked about how “bad karma” caused his previous downfall.

He’s one of the hottest rappers in the game but somehow, where NBA YoungBoy goes, trouble seems to follow. The rapper boasts No.1 albums and singles, but legal troubles continuously haunt the Lousiana star. Whether his name is tied to shootings or assaults, regardless of his talents,  NBA YoungBoy can’t seem to shake the rumors of scandal. Fellow Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz recently spoke about the 21-year-old and what advice Boosie would give YoungBoy as a veteran in the industry.

“I just wish him the best. I can’t really… Once you a boss, another boss can’t really talk to a boss and get through to us, because you’re so locked in as a boss and other bosses can’t get through to us. Probably our family members get through to us more.” He added, “I don’t like to see him getting into all that sh*t. You know what I’m saying? But he grown. He gotta learn from his mistakes.”

“When you boss up, only person can better you is you,” Boosie added. “That’s how I was. I was kinda crazy. I stayed in all kinda sh*t. I had to fall to see. I really had to fall to see. Nobody couldn’t really tell me nothin‘. I just kept on having bad karma and that’s what was happening to me. I just kept on having bad karma for sh*t I did. Catching charges, wasn’t even trying to catch charges. Catching charges. That’s what happened with me. I was catching charges for all the pain I brought to the streets and that’s how I fell.”

Watch Bossie reluctantly speak on YoungBoy below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fetty Wap Wants To Know “Who’s Better” Than Him “Melodically”
0 525 0
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On Grammy Honor: “That 200$ Trophy Don’t Define Who We Are”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Fetty Wap Wants To Know “Who’s Better” Than Him “Melodically”
0
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On Grammy Honor: “That 200$ Trophy Don’t Define Who We Are”
93
0
Bow Wow Wants Top Exec Position At BET: “It’s Time For New Energy”
146
0
Boosie Badazz Can’t Give NBA YoungBoy Advice: “Bosses Can’t Get Through To [Other Bosses]”
159
0
Playboi Carti Associates May Have Confirmed “WLR” Release Date
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa In Scam We Trust
132
0
whiterosemoxie Feat. Baby Smoove Trix (Remix)
132
0
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. D Smoke Head Shot
119
0
Tadoe & Chief Keef CPR
132
0
Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
185
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
172
0
Anders Don't Play
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
185
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
238
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fetty Wap Wants To Know “Who’s Better” Than Him “Melodically”
Swizz Beatz Reflects On Grammy Honor: “That 200$ Trophy Don’t Define Who We Are”
Bow Wow Wants Top Exec Position At BET: “It’s Time For New Energy”