Boosie Badazz Considering Joining Clubhouse

Posted By on December 16, 2020

Boosie Badazz has never been afraid of conflict, and he’ll probably keep that same energy if he gets on Clubhouse.

Boosie Badazz has been making headlines his whole career, and by the looks of it, he’s not going to be slowing down any time soon. The Baton-Rouge rapper has never shied away from speaking his mind. He doesn’t seem to care who he’s talking about, or who he’s talking to – unless it’s the baddest MF-er on the planet

After some scary news in the past couple of weeks, it looks like Boosie is ready to settle back down and keep entertained by doing something he’s great at – talking. 

Being that Boosie is one of the most vocal personalities in hip-hop, it makes sense that he would be intrigued by the idea of joining the phenomenon that is Clubhouse. With years of experience to his name, as well as an incredibly entertaining personality, he likely would thrive on Clubhouse. We’ll have to wait and see about his reception on the app, but we can only hope it’ll be helpful to those who are on there to learn. 

If Boosie Badazz finds himself on Clubhouse, he’ll be joining the likes of 21 Savage, Drake, Meek Mill, and most recently, The Game, to represent the artist’s perspective on the industry. And like the names we’ve mentioned, Boosie will surely have his own perspective that he will not be afraid to share. 

We think Boosie would be a perfect fit for Clubhouse, but what do you think?

Via HNHH

