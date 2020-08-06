Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Disses Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine Collab: “She Might Not Have A Heart”

Posted By on August 6, 2020

Boosie Badazz is disappointed in Nicki Minaj for collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine, saying that she has a “lack of character” and questioning whether she has a heart.

Boosie Badazz is one of the most outspoken men in the music industry. He always has something to say, which is mainly why his interviews are so enjoyable to watch. As a viewer, he delivers entertaining content each time. Just from his reactions to things, you learn a lot about what makes him tick. Apparently, one of the things — or people, rather — that has angered him over the last year is Nicki Minaj.

Releasing yet another interview with Boosie, VladTV got the legendary rapper to speak about his views on Nicki Minaj following her “TROLLZ” collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine. As you would expect from his previous comments about the rainbow-haired rapper, he was not proud of Nicki for deciding to work with the accused snitch.


Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“It shows a lack of character,” said Boosie about Nicki working with Tekashi. “It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as fuck. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘fuck em.'”

At the top of the interview, Boosie says that he met Nicki while she was still with Meek Mill. However, he doesn’t know her enough to form an opinion of her. From her music, Boosie got the feeling that she was a “ghetto, gutter bitch” but this has changed his opinion.

“This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people,” said Boo. “She might not be what I’m thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? […] That had to be a career move. She might not be that street bitch I’m talking about.”

Via HNHH

