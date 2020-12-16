Boosie Badazz Dodges Question About Fredo Bang: “I Don’t Talk About Baton Rouge Sh*t”

Entertainers are becoming more careful with what they say in interviews. AR-Ab was convicted of various charges in connection with accusations that he was the leader of a drug empire, and what helped bolster the prosecution’s case was an interview with VladTV. Recently, rapper Casanova turned himself over to federal authorities on drug trafficking and gun charges. Later, reports surfaced revealing that Casanova’s 2017 interview with VladTV may be used to prove the case against the rapper.

One person who makes sure that he’s never caught slipping is Boosie Badazz. The Lousiana rapper regularly sits down with DJ Vlad, and during their most latest chat, Boosie dodged a question about his connection to Fredo Bang. Vlad said that he asked his Twitter followers what questions he should ask Boosie and claimed that his timeline lit up about people wanting to know what was up with Boosie and his relationship with Fredo Bang and TBG.

“I don’t really wanna talk about that,” Boosie said reluctantly. “I don’t really wanna talk about that. It ain’t nothin’ serious. I don’t talk about Baton Rouge sh*t. We can talk about some California sh*t, but I don’t talk about Baton Rouge sh*t like that. It ain’t no big deal.” You can watch Boosie dodge the question below before he speaks about making his first $70K at a trap house.