Boosie Badazz Expects A “War” Over King Von: “I Don’t Like To See That Sh*t”

It’s been a harrowing few weeks for the rap industry. King Von was murdered in Atlanta, Mo3 was gunned down in Dallas, Boosie was shot while in Dallas paying tribute to Mo3, and Benny The Butcher was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt in Houston. There have been public pleas from people in the industry to put a cease to the violence, but Boosie Badazz believes that a “war” is brewing over Von’s death.

Boosie said that he had only recently met King Von and the two spoke about collaborating on a song. The day Von was murdered, he phoned Boosie to tell him that he was working on the verse. “He got killed that night,” Boosie told VladTV in an interview conducted before he was shot in Dallas. “The hookah lounge was telling me come out, you know. Everybody was trying to get me to come out. I was gon’ go, bro, but I had to make a move.”

Vlad mentioned that Quando Rondo is “still talking sh*t” online after Von’s death, and Boosie wasn’t surprised to hear about it. “In the streets, you gotta stand up and be like, f*ck that. That’s the only way you get respect,” said Boosie. “It’s war banging. It’s a war now. I don’t like to see that sh*t. It don’t lead to nothing but blood and jail… I don’t like to see that sh*t.”

Boosie added that it’s the children of these rappers that suffer the most as they watch adults beef over often trivial matters. Check out two clips from Boosie’s interview below.