Boosie Badazz Has Returned Home After Shooting

This past week has been a whirlwind for Boosie Badazz, who recently suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following a memorial tribute to his slain associate Mo3. The shooting took place at the Big T Plaza in Dallas, Texas, and a police report indicates that Boosie was “uncooperative and refused to give officers any information about who, what, and where he was shot. The complainant stated he did not want to talk to officers.”

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Given that Boosie has been a longtime sufferer of diabetes, fans watched with horror as rumors began circulating of potential complications, with the alarming worst-case scenario detailing a possible leg amputation. While that was swiftly dispelled as fake news, many were left wondering when they’d hear some reassuring words from the typically-vocal and notably beloved rapper. Evidently, the time has come, as Boosie recently took to Twitter to confirm that he has officially returned home from his lengthy stint in the hospital.

“OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me,” he captions, sparking a wave of celebration and relief from fans and followers. “N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG.” Clearly, Boosie has caught wind of the leg rumors, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him address the narrative head-on at some point in the near future. In the meantime, be sure to show some love to Boosie during his recovery, and keep an eye out for further developments as they occur.