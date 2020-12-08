Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Prepares To Perform Live Concerts In Wheelchair

Posted By on December 7, 2020

Boosie Badazz shares a glimpse into his live show rehearsals as he recovers from last month’s shooting.

The hustle never stops for Boosie Badazz. The rapper has often reminded people of his entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to get the bag at all costs. We’ve heard about his real estate ventures, his OnlyFans page, and the list goes on. Unfortunately, the rapper was shot in Texas last month. Fortunately, he seems to be recovering quickly.


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Shot in the leg, the rapper appears to have bounced back, especially now that he has an automatic wheelchair. The rapper shared a video of himself exiting Boosie Estates as he circled around his lot of cars. The rapper hyped up the situation as his friends taped him. “Okay, bitch. Yeah, okay. I got this bitch,” he said with excitement.

“They then let me me get a automatic wheelchair y’all n trouble,” he captioned the post.

With the automatic wheelchair, Boosie Badazz is ready to hit the stage. The rapper shared a glimpse of his rehearsal from the comfort of his wheelchair as he lit a blunt, and pretended he was on stage channeling his BooPac persona. Boosie said he plans on incorporating the automatic wheelchair into his future performances, asking fans to pitch nicknames for his chair for a prize of $100.

“WORKING ON MY STAGE PERFORMANCE N MY NEW WHEELCHAIR can somebody give my wheelchair a name ‘BEST NAME’ WIN CASH APP 100 dollars,” he wrote. 

Last month, Boosie Badazz’ sprinter van was shot at in Dallas, TX as Big T Plaza on the weekend of Mo3 tribute. It was later revealed that he was hit in the leg, later needing surgery. We’re glad to see he’s back in action and recovering from the incident. 

Via HNHH

