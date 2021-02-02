Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Questions Why Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez Doesn’t Have Federal Protection

Posted By on February 1, 2021

The rapper seemed unaware of Perez’s past & thinks she should always have federal protection.

It seems that the history regarding Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez hadn’t been shared with Boosie Badazz until he sat down for an interview. The rapper usually knows the ins and outs of what’s going on in the industry, but Perez’s criminal background is something that he wasn’t privy to. The music executive was recently named among the hundreds that former president Donald Trump pardoned during his tenure, with Perez receiving hers on his last day in office. It has been widely reported that in the 1990s, Perez was arrested on drug trafficking charges and turned federal informant to help take down a number of operations overseas.

Boosie Badazz, Roc Nation, Donald Trump, Presidential Pardon
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Boosie was asked about the controversy while visiting VladTV, but he was unaware of Perez’s previous legal troubles. After Vlad explained her background story, the rapper seemed surprised that she didn’t receive protection from the government. “She got pardoned? Did they give her federal protection, too?” Boosie asked. “Don’t the sh*t come with it? They just gon’ pardon her and let her outta jail to get smoked.” Vlad clarified that she wasn’t in jail and that her case was decades ago, suggesting she may be out of harm’s way altogether.

“That sh*t don’t ever stop,” Boosie replied. “They gon’ pop her motherf*ckin’ top.” Watch the clip of his interview below.

Via HNHH

