Boosie Badazz Reacts To Kodak Black Converting To Judaism

Kodak Black still has a few years left to go on his sentence but, hopefully, he’s granted parole before his expected release date. Despite his status as an incarcerated man, the Florida rapper is still active in music, releasing a new album from behind bars called Bill Israel. The project’s cover artwork shows a sketch of the rapper standing next to a Jewish rabbi, reflecting on his religious faith.

Kodak has self-identified as a Hebrew Israelite for several years but, during his most recent stint in prison, he’s turned to Judaism for spiritual guidance.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Having had his own experiences in prison, and on death row to be specific, Boosie Badazz had some words for Kodak during his most recent interview with VladTV, who has become quite the hot topic online.

When Vlad brought up Kodak’s turn to Judaism, Boosie said: “You gone need God in them situations. I got closer to God in those situations. It’s gonna be a lot of nights that you have no one to call on but God. It gets you a relationship with God. You just gotta choose what’s in your heart. Because at that time, you’re looking for love, you’re looking for malice, or you’re looking for strength. A lot of dudes in prison convert to religion.”

Boosie also touched on his own time in prison, recalling some of the worst stuff he did behind bars. He sounded like an absolute menace, having fought with one particular guard on-and-off before being transferred to a different prison. He would do things like urinate in the hallway to force a clean-up crew to get to work, overflow toilets on purpose, and more.