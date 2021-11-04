Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Rumor That He Got A White Woman Pregnant

Posted By on November 4, 2021

Boosie laughs off rumors that he got a white girl pregnant but admits that he does find a certain type of white woman attractive.

Boosie Badazz is a prominent figure in Hip-Hop who often finds himself at the center of controversy and rumors, and while many of his most infamous situations can be attributed to his own actions, empty allegations are launched his way from time to time. One such allegation surfaced earlier this summer when a white woman went on TikTok with a video claiming that she had gotten pregnant after hooking up with Boosie in 2020.

Shortly after her video went viral, the woman insisted that it was merely a joke, and now, several months later, Boosie Badazz has shared his to claims that he got a white woman pregnant.

“Hell no!” the Goat Talk 3 artist exclaimed. “I ain’t never seen a woman in my life. That’s a fan picture. Hell nah. I’d be worried like a motherf*cker. That movie [would’ve] been a month late.”

DJ Vlad went on to point out that all of Boosie’s baby mothers are Black women and ask if the Baton Rouge artist has ever dated any white girls. Boosie proceeded to double down on love for Black women, but he admitted to fancying a specific type of white woman.

Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images 

“I wouldn’t say dated, but I’ve had a couple of white girls,” Boosie responds. “I love my Black women, but you know, I’m attracted to white girls also. But I like real white girls. Long backs! Yeah. Denim jeans! Yeah. I like real white girls — swimmers! Shit, beautiful with jeans on and sandals.”

Boosie goes on to explain that he likes white girls who are authentic to their cultural roots, saying, “I like the real Bay Watch, the real white girls. High school white girls, who just pretty and beautiful you know? The long backs. With that little booty — that bitch soft though! And when it comes out the draws it’s bigger than what it look. You know what I’m talking about, Vlad!”

Watch the full clip from Boosie Badazz‘s latest interview with DJ Vlad below.

[via]
Via HNHH

