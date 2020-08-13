Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram Ban

Posted By on August 13, 2020

Reacting to Boosie’s passionate plea to Mark Zuckerberg, fans did not hold back.

Rapper Boosie Badazz has provided a great source of entertainment for fans with hilarious social media antics, especially his outlandish Instagram live sessions, but unfortunately it looks like the fun may be coming to a halt. After receiving a warning for his explicit livestreams and then being put on “parole” by Instagram back in April, the platform has decided to finally cancel Boosie, officially deleting his account off the app. 

Predictably, Boosie is irate at the decision and shared a few videos loudly expressing his displeasure. “I don’t know what I did… Mark Zuckerberger hit me right now” he explained! “Take me to orientation or something but you can’t put me out of school. This is how I feed my family, we ain’t making no show money!” 

On top of Boosie being big mad, fans are hilariously reacting to the ban, noting that Boosie has blatantly violated Instagram’s community standards rules on several occasions and is now demanding special treatment. Many are specifically calling out his notorious “put ya p***y lips on live” quip as an example of such violation. 

Despite claiming that Instagram is how he provides for his family, I’m sure that Boosie will be able to adapt his natural charisma for success on other platforms. Perhaps he will now have more time to devote to his recently launched OnlyFans account, or just maybe “Mark Zuckerberger” will give him yet another chance.  

Via HNHH

