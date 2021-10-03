Boosie Badazz Says He Was Banned From Greensboro Tour Date

With live shows returning in full form, some of the South’s most legendary figures have teamed up for an all-star tour line-up. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Boosie Badazz, Lil Kim, Trina, and DJ Drama are currently on the road for the Legendz Of The Streetz tour. Things kicked off in Augusta, GA on Sept. 30th but it was the subsequent tour date that turned out to be problematic.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Boosie Badazz show at the State Farm Arena ended abruptly after an altercation broke out on the stage. Boosie ultimately ended up being rushed off without finishing up his set. Unfortunately, it seems that the effect of that situation has now impacted other tour dates.

Boosie took to Twitter yesterday where he announced that he was no longer allowed to perform at the Greensboro date of the tour. However, he did make it to the afterparty. “Greensboro, I’m on the way,” he stated in a video shared to his Twitter page. “Sayin’ they ain’t lettin’ me perform on the tour tonight. But, I’m at the afterparty. Yeah, bitch, we still gettin’ it.”



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“THEY TRYIN TO BAN ME FOR ME PROTECTING MY LIFE #godgotme[.] THAT TOUR NEED THIS LEGEND. IF NOT I AINT TRIPPING “IM GREAT,” he tweeted along with the video.

After the alleged melee broke out on stage in Atlanta, the city’s police department said they received a call claiming that Boosie Badazz and his crew had broken items on stage. The concert was called off shortly after and the police said they’re currently investigating the matter.

Tonight, the tour will be heading to Baltimore before taking a few days off before the New Orleans date on Oct. 8th. Check out the full tour schedule below.