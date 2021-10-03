Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Says He Was Banned From Greensboro Tour Date

Posted By on October 3, 2021

Following an altercation on stage at the “Legendz Of The Streetz” tour in Atlanta, Boosie Badazz says he wasn’t allowed to perform in Greensboro.

With live shows returning in full form, some of the South’s most legendary figures have teamed up for an all-star tour line-up. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Boosie Badazz, Lil Kim, Trina, and DJ Drama are currently on the road for the Legendz Of The Streetz tour. Things kicked off in Augusta, GA on Sept. 30th but it was the subsequent tour date that turned out to be problematic. 


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 

Boosie Badazz show at the State Farm Arena ended abruptly after an altercation broke out on the stage. Boosie ultimately ended up being rushed off without finishing up his set. Unfortunately, it seems that the effect of that situation has now impacted other tour dates. 

Boosie took to Twitter yesterday where he announced that he was no longer allowed to perform at the Greensboro date of the tour. However, he did make it to the afterparty. “Greensboro, I’m on the way,” he stated in a video shared to his Twitter page. “Sayin’ they ain’t lettin’ me perform on the tour tonight. But, I’m at the afterparty. Yeah, bitch, we still gettin’ it.”


 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“THEY TRYIN TO BAN ME FOR ME PROTECTING MY LIFE #godgotme[.] THAT TOUR NEED THIS LEGEND. IF NOT I AINT TRIPPING “IM GREAT,” he tweeted along with the video. 

After the alleged melee broke out on stage in Atlanta, the city’s police department said they received a call claiming that Boosie Badazz and his crew had broken items on stage. The concert was called off shortly after and the police said they’re currently investigating the matter.

Tonight, the tour will be heading to Baltimore before taking a few days off before the New Orleans date on Oct. 8th. Check out the full tour schedule below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
146
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show