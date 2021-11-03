Boosie Badazz Sounds Off On Charlamagne Tha God With Homophobic Tweet

Boosie Badazz’s war against Lil Nas X has been raging on for months, yet the Louisiana rapper has continued to negatively address the Montero artist on several occasions. Just a couple of weeks ago, Boosie went even harder than usual, resorting to using a homophobic slur while responding to Lil Nas X’s joke about the two adversaries working together.

“STOP. TROLLING ME F*GGOT LOL !!,” Boosie told the “Industry Baby” rapper over Twitter. “U A WHOLE B*TCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*CK N GETTIN F*CKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NAS IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR ‘NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”



While one would assume that Boosie would regroup and chill out for a while after firing off a homophobic slur and insensitive comments about suicide, the My Struggle star doubled down on his statements, and weeks later, he has now called out renowned radio host Charlamagne Tha God following TS Madison’s recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Replying to a rather random and unrelated tweet about the anniversary of Paid In Full, Boosie criticizes Charlamagne and questions his sexuality, saying, “THEY STILL GOT MY NAME N THEY MOUTH BOUT THAT GAY SH*T LOL @cthagod U PART OF THE PROBLEM KEEP EGGING THESE PEOPLE ON YOUR SHOW WITH THIS BRO. U USING YOUR PLATFORM TO SUPPORT NASxn his ANTICS ( I SEE WHAT SIDE U ON [Rainbow emoji]) HE SAID F*CK YALL KIDS SMH DUMMIES.”

See a screenshot of Boosie Badazz’s homophobic tweet below.