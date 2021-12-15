Rap Basement

Boosie Badazz Sued For $525K Over “Legendz Of The Streets” Tour, Issues Video Response

Posted By on December 15, 2021

Boosie Badazz claims TMZ is ignoring the real details of the Atlanta concert brawl.

Boosie Badazz has been in the media quite a bit lately and for some pretty bad reasons. His latest appearance is a result of a chaotic brawl during a performance back in October at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. On Oct.3, 2021, things escalated during Boosie’s set on the “Legendz of the Streetz” tour and the entire show was shut down. During the fight, the rapper and his entourage caused excessive damage to production equipment and the venue. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation, but he was removed from all tour dates that followed. Following the fight, he took to Twitter, claiming that he was banned for protecting his life. As a result, he filed a $20 million lawsuit against the arena in response to a gun being allowed in the area. 

Now, however, the tables have turned, as the booker and promoter, respectively, MN2S and We Are Live Entertainment for the “Legendz of the Streetz” tour, have filed a suit against the Louisana native, alleging him to be the cause of the brawl. Their lawsuit claims Boosie was booked for a total of $150K for five performances and even received a $50K deposit in good faith prior to the first show. The two companies claim that the rapper requested more money before the show. We Are Live president, Leonard Rowe, declined his request and claims the rapper threatened to sabotage the show – and did. Now, the companies are asking for a whopping $525K from Boosie. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images 

 

With this news breaking today, and Boosie being seemingly under fire for the incident once again, he decided to clap back at both TMZ and The Shade Room in his latest string of tweets. In response to their reportings on the incident that have resulted in a lawsuit, he fired back with a tweet, “TMZ IS YOU GO POST THE PICS N VIDEOS FROM MY IG PAGE AMERICASMOSTWANTEDIG R NOT MFS.” The rapper then follows up with a one-minute video disparaging the media outlets. He also claims the two outlets ignored the presence of a gun during the show, only focusing on him. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

