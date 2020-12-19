Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake’s Bars “All The Time”
93
0
Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage “Underestimated Atlanta”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1125
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage “Underestimated Atlanta”

Posted By on December 18, 2020

He spoke about the rap game and how everyone needs to increase their security and protection.

Investigators believe that 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, a good friend of Quando Rondo‘s, is the person responsible for the untimely death of King Von. We’ve continuously covered the ongoing case involving the 26-year-old’s shooting death outside of an Atlanta hotspot, and as the rapper’s loved ones honor his memory,Boosie Badazz gave his take on the importance of staying ready and protected at all times.

During the interview with VladTV, DJ Vlad commented that Von shouldn’t have been fighting anyone, especially with security by his side. “King Von supposed to have a strap on him,” said Boosie. “I think they kinda underestimated Atlanta. I don’t know what—I feel like they would have been more ready in Chicago, you know what I’m saying? Atlanta a chill spot kinda like, n*ggas really just partying, especially with out-of-towners. They ain’t hatin’ on out-of-towners.”

The rapper added that it was a “bad turn of events” that “goes to show the whole rap game that your entourage got to be ready and everybody gotta be protected.” Vlad said if an entertainer has professional security, as soon as an incident looks to be occurring, they should remove the artist from the premises. 

“Security don’t need the guns, yo n*ggas need the guns,” added Boosie. “That f*cked me up. I liked King Von and I like Quando. Ain’t nothing positive out of this situation.” Watch Boosie’s clip below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake’s Bars “All The Time”
93 525 7
0
Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By: Side B”: The Student & The Teacher
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake’s Bars “All The Time”
93
0
Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage “Underestimated Atlanta”
146
0
Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By: Side B”: The Student & The Teacher
225
0
Kid Cudi Announces “Man On The Moon III” Deluxe Album
199
0
Lil Wayne Reveals His Next Project Will Be “I Am Not A Human Being III”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Peewee Longway Feat. Cassius Jay Anxious
106
0
Popp Hunna Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Adderall (Corvette Corvette) Remix
106
0
E-40 Feat. Freddie Gibbs, Larry June & KiD3RD Dapper Don
159
1
cupcakKe The Gag Is
172
0
Layton Greene Chosen One
172
0
Rich The Kid Right
93
0
Felipe Da Don Feat. Gunna & Lil Baby Sticky
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “2 Diamonds” Video
66
0
Conway “Jesus Khrysis” Video
119
0
Eminem “Gnat” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake’s Bars “All The Time”
Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage “Underestimated Atlanta”
Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By: Side B”: The Student & The Teacher