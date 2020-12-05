Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg For Discrimination Over IG Page

His deleted Instagram page was one for the books, so it’s unsurprising to hear that Boosie Badazz has a bone to pick with Mark Zuckerberg. To call Boosie’s previous Instagram racy is an understatement—there were women getting naked and showing up-close-and-personal views of their genitals, ladies were stripping… just all around no holds barred behavior. Earlier this year, Boosie was reprimanded by IG over his Lives, resulting in the rapper’s account getting banned.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“I’m on six months parole with Instagram,” Boosie said back in April. “They sent me e-mails, like, ‘Boosie, one more time. One more p*ssy. If you show p*ssy one more time, it’s over.'” The IG Gods weren’t kidding, and soon, Boosie’s account was deleted altogether. He’s back on the platform under a new name, but he’s still heated about losing his previous page.

“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” Boosie recently told VladTV. He first threatened the lawsuit back in September. “He stopped me off Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business. And I got over 200,000 people writing statements that have done way worser things that I have put on my Instagram… Their Instagram has been taken back and given [back] to them over and over.”

Boosie added this was his first time getting into trouble with the social media platform, so his punishment shouldn’t be so severe. “You can give 2 million people they Instagram back for the derogatory things they did, but I didn’t do nothin’ but post a girl with a emoji over her? This is discrimination. Something is wrong.” Watch Boosie air out his frustration and speak more about his reasoning for his lawsuit below.