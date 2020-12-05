Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg For Discrimination Over IG Page
106
0
Fredro Starr Wishes There Were More Platforms Like “Verzuz” For Artists
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1085
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
860
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg For Discrimination Over IG Page

Posted By on December 5, 2020

The rapper claims when his page was deleted, he lost out on business ventures.

His deleted Instagram page was one for the books, so it’s unsurprising to hear that Boosie Badazz has a bone to pick with Mark Zuckerberg. To call Boosie’s previous Instagram racy is an understatement—there were women getting naked and showing up-close-and-personal views of their genitals, ladies were stripping… just all around no holds barred behavior. Earlier this year, Boosie was reprimanded by IG over his Lives, resulting in the rapper’s account getting banned.

Boosie Badazz, Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram, Delete, Lawsuit, Court Case
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“I’m on six months parole with Instagram,” Boosie said back in April. “They sent me e-mails, like, ‘Boosie, one more time. One more p*ssy. If you show p*ssy one more time, it’s over.'” The IG Gods weren’t kidding, and soon, Boosie’s account was deleted altogether. He’s back on the platform under a new name, but he’s still heated about losing his previous page.

“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” Boosie recently told VladTV. He first threatened the lawsuit back in September. “He stopped me off Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business. And I got over 200,000 people writing statements that have done way worser things that I have put on my Instagram… Their Instagram has been taken back and given [back] to them over and over.”

Boosie added this was his first time getting into trouble with the social media platform, so his punishment shouldn’t be so severe. “You can give 2 million people they Instagram back for the derogatory things they did, but I didn’t do nothin’ but post a girl with a emoji over her? This is discrimination. Something is wrong.” Watch Boosie air out his frustration and speak more about his reasoning for his lawsuit below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fredro Starr Wishes There Were More Platforms Like “Verzuz” For Artists
119 525 9
0
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti Confirmed For “Verzuz” Face-Off Next Week
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg For Discrimination Over IG Page
106
0
Fredro Starr Wishes There Were More Platforms Like “Verzuz” For Artists
119
0
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti Confirmed For “Verzuz” Face-Off Next Week
371
0
DJ Scheme Is All About FAMILY: Producer Talks XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD & Making Generational Wealth
318
0
Chance The Rapper’s Ex-Manager Sues Him For Millions, Disses “The Big Day”
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Alycia Bella Link
185
0
Chance The Rapper Feat. Valee & Jeremih Are U Live
172
0
GoldLink Feat. LukeyWorld Dunya
146
0
Tyla Yaweh Feat. DDG & Dame D.O.L.L.A. Stuntin' On You (Remix)
159
0
TM88 Feat. Roy Woods & Wiz Khalifa So High
225
0
J.I. Excuse My Pain
199
0
Lil Tjay None Of Your Love
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “Something Different” Video
66
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
225
0
R-Mean, AD, Berner “Smoke Smoke” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg For Discrimination Over IG Page
Fredro Starr Wishes There Were More Platforms Like “Verzuz” For Artists
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti Confirmed For “Verzuz” Face-Off Next Week