HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Talks Shooting In New Snippet: “Shoulda Been My Head”

Posted By on January 2, 2021

“Hit me in my leg but it should’ve been my head, I swear to God,” Boosie raps on an unreleased single.

It felt like rappers were getting gunned down at astronomical rates in 2020. Pop Smoke, King Von, and MO3 lost their lives to gun violence in 2020, leaving more rappers concerned about stepping outside without protection. In the week that MO3 was shot, there was also an attempt on Benny The Butcher and Boosie Badazz‘s lives. 

Both have bounced back, releasing music in reference to the incidents that nearly cost them their lives. Boosie, specifically, has clearly been using it to fuel his creative juices now that he’s on his way to recovery. He shared “Lost For Words” in early December, marking his first single since the shooting and Mo3’s death. 

The rapper recently took to Instagram Live where he previewed some new music but it was one bar in particular that caught people’s attention. The Baton Rouge legend raps about getting shot the leg, though he insinuates that the people who targetted him should’ve aimed for his head.

“Hit me in my leg but it should’ve been my head, I swear to God/ See these boys with extension cords/ Big facts, we steppin’ hard,” he raps in the song preview. 

No word on when Boosie Badazz plans on releasing this record but with the traction its received since he previewing the record, we wouldn’t mind if this is his first drop of 2021.

Check the preview below. 

Via HNHH

