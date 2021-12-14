Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash

That Lil Nas X BET Awards kiss continues to cause a ruckus. Months ago, the Montero star took to the stage to perform his hits and during the showcase, Nas X tongue-kissed one of his dancers. The outcry was heard from coast to coast as people complained about the openly gay singer-rapper displaying his sexuality on a global stage.

Boosie Badazz would be one notable character who made his disapproval known on social media, but Benzino also expressed distaste for not only the performance but to BET for allowing it to take place.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

In a recent interview with VladTV, Benzino explained why he took a stand against the infamous kiss.

“Especially from guys like me and Boosie and how we grew up and everything, it’s a lot. It’s different for us and people should respect that,” said Benzino. “Just like we should respect them, they should respect us. And if we can respect each other then I don’t think we’ll have a problem. What anybody does in their bedroom is up to them, you know.”

Elsewhere, Benzino commented on celebrities like Dave Chappelle and Boosie being “canceled,” adding that it is impossible for those with street cred to face that backlash. Meanwhile, Boosie was made aware of Benzino’s remarks and expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

“THANKS @IAMBENZINO FOR BEING A VOICE [raising hands emoji] WISH IT WAS MORE OF YOUR KIND MY G #real.” Watch a clip of Benzino’s interview below.