Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
357
0
Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
318
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2673
1
Papoose November
1562
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash

Posted By on December 13, 2021

Both Boosie and Benzino spoke out against Lil Nas X’s infamous BET Awards kiss.

That Lil Nas X BET Awards kiss continues to cause a ruckus. Months ago, the Montero star took to the stage to perform his hits and during the showcase, Nas X tongue-kissed one of his dancers. The outcry was heard from coast to coast as people complained about the openly gay singer-rapper displaying his sexuality on a global stage.

Boosie Badazz would be one notable character who made his disapproval known on social media, but Benzino also expressed distaste for not only the performance but to BET for allowing it to take place.

Benzino
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

In a recent interview with VladTV, Benzino explained why he took a stand against the infamous kiss.

“Especially from guys like me and Boosie and how we grew up and everything, it’s a lot. It’s different for us and people should respect that,” said Benzino. “Just like we should respect them, they should respect us. And if we can respect each other then I don’t think we’ll have a problem. What anybody does in their bedroom is up to them, you know.”

Elsewhere, Benzino commented on celebrities like Dave Chappelle and Boosie being “canceled,” adding that it is impossible for those with street cred to face that backlash. Meanwhile, Boosie was made aware of Benzino’s remarks and expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

“THANKS @IAMBENZINO FOR BEING A VOICE [raising hands emoji] WISH IT WAS MORE OF YOUR KIND MY G #real.” Watch a clip of Benzino’s interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
318 525 24
0
Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
357
0
Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
318
0
Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance
344
0
Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
450
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
397
1
More News

Trending Songs

Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
212
0
Peewee Longway Starve
172
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
212
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
225
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
384
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
318
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
476
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
371
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
596
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance