Boosie Badazz Updates His Condition After Shooting At Mo3 Tribute

Mo3 was shot and killed in his hometown of Dallas, Texas last week. The Boosie Badazz-affiliated artist was reportedly being stalked prior to the shooting, noticing that a car was following him closely that day. He reportedly made the decision to drive onto the freeway to try and lose the vehicle tailing him when he crashed the car and started running on foot. The person following him exited their car, catching up to Mo3 and shooting him.

Over the weekend, there was a tribute to the rapper, which was attended by hundred, including Boosie. Gunfire rang out at the vigil, apparently striking the legendary rapper. His status has been unclear for the last day but, according to his social media activity, he’s doing well.

Yesterday, Boosie thanked everybody for sending their “get well soon” and birthday messages, considering he celebrated a birthday on November 14.

“I’m good appreciate all the happy birthdays wishes & get well soon wishes,” wrote Boosie on Instagram Stories. “I love y’all.”

He followed that up by promoting a few up-and-coming artists on his page, so it’s nice to see that he’s doing well enough to get back to work.

Benny The Butcher was also shot this weekend during an attempted robbery. He is healing up, leaving the hospital on a private jet and spending some time with his labelmate Westside Gunn.

Prayers up for Boosie Badazz and Benny the Butcher as they recover.