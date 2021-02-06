Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Badazz Would Let His Shooters Go Free: “I Live By A Code”
159
0
Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12706
1
Wiz Khalifa
1985
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Boosie Badazz Would Let His Shooters Go Free: “I Live By A Code”

Posted By on February 5, 2021

The rapper discussed snitch culture and why he wouldn’t cooperate with authorities against the assailants who shot him.

He’s been on the mend since the November 2020 shooting that has left him in a wheelchair, but Boosie Badazz isn’t looking for his assailants to get jail time. The rapper shared that during his first month of recovery, he wasn’t able to do much of anything, but after that, he got back to business and began making appearances. Boosie believes that his shooting may be the result of his past actions, calling it “karma” that he sees as a “big blessing” because he didn’t lose his life.

In an interview with VladTV, Boosie discussed his recent shooting and explained his stance on both his attackers and snitch culture. “I would set ’em free,” said Boosie. “I live by a code, man. This sh*t been put in me since I was a little boy. It’s different, it ain’t—I wasn’t taught to be no rat when I was 17, 18-years-old. I was taught to be no rat at four-years-old. A lot of sh*t ain’t built in people from a youngster so when they get pressure on them like that, they break like that because it’s just how it is. That’s why they got so many rats out here.”

“Look at all this paperwork coming out on all these people. Paperwork don’t lie,” the rapper continued. “That’s one thing about paperwork. This sh*t do not lie. All these rats comin’ out and sh*t, the need to make a whole f*ckin’ CD and name that b*tch Cheddar Cheese… call that b*tch Rat Poison. Facts is facts, bro. Facts is facts.”

Watch the clip of Boosie’s interview below and let us know if you agree with him.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
119 525 9
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Boosie Badazz Would Let His Shooters Go Free: “I Live By A Code”
159
0
Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
119
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
146
0
Rod Wave Makes Peace With His Record Label
146
0
T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Robin Thicke Lucky Star
106
0
Keyshia Cole I Don't Wanna Be In Love
119
0
Locksmith Feat. Jon Connor Angels & Demons
119
0
Curren$y Misty
132
0
Bow Wow My Pain
212
0
Morray Kingdom
146
0
Young Rog Feat. Summer Walker Bullshit
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
132
0
Cardi B “Up” Video
119
0
88GLAM “Urgent Messages” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Badazz Would Let His Shooters Go Free: “I Live By A Code”
Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors