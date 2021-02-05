Rap Basement

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing

Posted By on February 4, 2021

He also claimed that he hasn’t seen anyone who can “dance like Omarion and Chris Brown” in the last 15 years.

He’s an industry icon with credits in music, television, film, and production, and his philanthropic efforts are difficult to ignore. Usher is a global superstar with world tours and No. 1 hits under his belt, but his fancy footwork on stage and in his music videos set him apart from the rest early on in his career. The titles of dancer and singer are often synonymously shared when speaking about Usher, but if you ask Bow Wow, the R&B legend is more well-known for his music than his moves.

Bow Wow, Higher Learning, Van Lathan, Rachel Lindsay, Usher, Chris Brown, Omarion
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Bow Wow made a recent appearance on the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, and Usher’s name popped up during the discussion. “Imma be real with you. I ain’t seen nobody who can dance like Omarion and Chris Brownin the past 15 years,” said Bow. “I haven’t seen it.” Lathan chimes in by mentioning Usher, but Bow Wow didn’t budge.

“I was just with Usher two days ago,” Bow mentioned. “I feel like Usher is more known for his records. I feel like big bro is more known for the records. His records are so powerful and so iconic, I feel like Usher is known for the records than he is his dancing. Usher is a helluva entertainer.” Van Lathan interrupted to call Mr. U-S-H-E-R a “cold-ass dancer,” and Bow Wow agreed.

“Absolutely, but when you go to a Chris Brown concert, you gon’ see that boy dance! You don’t really hear that—You see Chris Brown, dance! Electrifying. He gon’ light up, he gon’ backflip, front flip, it’s just gon’ be electric. With Usher, he more smoother.” Bow said that Usher will dance at a show, but if Bow Wow goes to an Usher concert, he’s prepared to hear the hits.

Listen to Bow Wow’s interview below and let us know if you agree with his take.

Via HNHH

