Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His “Everything,” Serenades Her At Millennium Tour

Posted By on October 18, 2021

He flirted with his friend once again when he brought her onstage for an intimate moment during his performance of “Shorty Like Mine.”

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last. 

They’ve flirted publicly and even toyed with the idea of rekindling a romance, but the pair never seem to cross the line from friends to lovers. They seemed to get close during their stints on Growing Up Hip Hop, but it just didn’t happen. The display they had during the Millennium Tour left fans thinking there is something brewing.

Angela Simmons, Bow Wow
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Aside from Bow Wow’s epic rant where he gave himself his own flowers and checked anyone who would say otherwise, the Millennium Tour has been the place to be for fans of early 2000s Hip Hop and R&B. There have been several photos and videos of the tour shared throughout social media, but the moment Bow brought Angela out on stage during the Atlanta show has become a favorite.

Bow went on to perform “Shorty Like Mine,” his 2006 hit that featured Angela in the music video. Although she seemed a little nervous about the ordeal, it made for a viral moment that lit up the rumor mill. Additionally, when Angela recently posed on Instagram in a selfie, Bow hopped in the comments to call her his “everything.”

Check it out below.

Via HNHH

