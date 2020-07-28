Bow Wow Claps Back After Timbaland Says He Doesn’t Have Enough Hits For Verzuz

Bow Wow has been trending because of his comments on the Verzuz battles, claiming that he is not interested in participating despite the fans clearly wanting him to do one.

“NOT GONNA HAPPEN,” wrote Bow. “I dont want to [battle].”

While he says that he did want to go up against Fabolous at one point, he’s no longer interested, allowing the people to back him up and defend his catalog of music.

When Verzuz organizer Timbaland caught wind of Bow’s comment, he chimed in, stating that the man probably doesn’t want to participate because he knows he’d get smoked.

“He mite not have 20 n the bag,” wrote the legendary producer in response, suggesting that Bow Wow wouldn’t even have the number of hits to actually come through. Of course, the rapper-turned-actor was not happy with that comment.

“@timbaland you been drinking too much ciroc,” clapped back Bow Wow. “20? Timbo you betta stop playing w/ me. I can give you 10 before i hit my 3rd album. The Bow Wow era was nothing to play w/ Ima let the people tell you about me tho.”

While Timbo was likely just trying to coax Bow into accepting the challenge, he appears to have just turned him off even further.

Do you want Bow Wow on Verzuz? Who do you think he’d be a good match against?