Bow Wow Reacts To Twitter User’s Drake Comparison: “2 Diff Styles. Diff Artist”

Posted By on December 10, 2021

A screenshot of one reply circulated but it looks as if Bow issued another response, as well.

They’ve been friends for a decade and have witnessed one another’s triumphant moments in the industry. Bow Wow and Drake have long spoken well of each other with praise, so it did not come as a surprise that Bow shut down a social media user who attempted to compare the two. Earlier this year, the rappers joined together for a celebration and uploaded a few posts to show their style, and in one clip, Drake gave Bow his flowers. 

“If it wasn’t for you, it wouldn’t be no me,” said Drake at the time. “That’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever.”

Drake, Bow Wow
Bennett Raglin/BET / Contributor / Getty Images

We’re not sure how Bow Wow came across a particular Tweet from October, but in it, a person wrote, “Bow Wow was the original drake.” Usually, Bow takes these sorts of opinions with a grain of salt or even cracks jokes about them, but this time, he was pretty clear that he and his fellow famous friend aren’t even in the same lane.

“2 diff styles. Diff artist. Diff fan base,” he replied. “I just dont see the comparisons this am. Where is this coming from.” While a screenshot of this response made the rounds, over on Bow Wow’s page, a different reaction is posted.

“Thats my dawg. But i dont think we are similar in music. Plus the age in which we both started. If I’m wrong correct me,” he said in this version. Check it out below and let us know if those Drake and Bow Wow comparisons are valid.


Via HNHH

