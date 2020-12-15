Bow Wow Wants Top Exec Position At BET: “It’s Time For New Energy”

It’s time to shake things up over at BET and Bow Wow wants to be the one to revive the network. From 2012 to 2014, Bow Wow was the host of BET’s defunct music program 106 & Park, an alternative to MTV’s TRL. The show aired its final episode in December 2014, and over the years, some critics have commented about BET’s decline in the pop culture structure.

The network was once a leading force with shows like Cita’s World, Rap City, Midnight Love, Video Soul, College Hill, BET: Uncut, BET Next, and a host of reality television series including Keyshia Cole‘s The Way It Is. On Monday (December 14), Bow Wow spoke about the moves he would make if he held a position with the network, and it seemed to be an idea that many people were co-signing.

“My only dream job now is i want to take over BET. I want a high position,” the rapper tweeted. “I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people.” He added, “BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered. Now its like lifetime. Just a bunch of sitcoms. Do you know the only time there is music on BET IS when there is an award show? Think about that. Like 3 x out the year. Thats crazy!”

“Bringing 106&Park to Atlanta! Its time for a new energy its time we move with the culture,” said Bow. “106&Park must be shot in ATL now. The pandemic hit nyc is shut down. Business is booming here. All the celebs are here. That would be my 1st major move. LIVE AUDIENCE! On tv and Stream live.”

Bow Wow mentioned that today’s artists like Mulatto, Lil Yachty, and NLE Choppa never received the opportunity to be featured on shows like 106 & Park. A Twitter user told Bow Wow that he should instead look to REVOLT, but the rapper revealed that he tried to speak with Diddy but things didn’t work out.

“Puff is the culture! He wouldnt give me the position i want,” said Bow. “BET will. I can show case that a 33 yr old black man can run a billion dollar company. It would showcase my executive skills more with BET!” His words didn’t go unnoticed and after sparking a discussion on Clubhouse, Bow said he now has a meeting with the network.

Do you think Bow Wow can change BET for the better? Check out more of his tweets and ideas below.