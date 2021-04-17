Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”

Posted By on April 16, 2021

She joked that the rapper asked her, “You okay?”

We like to think that famous people are unfazed by their fellow celebrities, but Brandy readily admits that she has fangirled in the past. The music icon has been in the industry since she was a young teen as she’s crossed the lines of the music, film, and television industries. Brandy is beloved by millions around the globe, not only due to her talents but because she’s a star who fans believe is relatable. She solidified that assumption when she recently chatted with her longtime from Andra Fuller.

In a split-screen Instagram Live session, Fuller and Brandy relived some of their funniest moments. Fuller recalled attending a concert with the singer and when they went backstage, Brandy stood shocked when she saw Nicki Minaj in person.

Nicki Minaj, Brandy, Andra Fuller, Instagram
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

“The dressing room door opens, so me and Brandy walk in the dressing room,” Fuller began. “Nobody’s in the dressing room except me, Brandy, Puffy, Nas, and…” His revelation was interrupted by Brandy who wanted to deliver the news herself. “And Nicki Minaj!” said the singer. “I saw Nick Minaj—My fangirl is, my swag is not…it goes away when I am invested in a certain…I don’t want to say…a certain artist. And I love Nicki Minaj, so I lost it when I saw her.” 

“She was like, ‘You okay?’ I was like, ‘No. I’m not okay,'” Brandy joked. “Then I saw Nas and I was so glad that we got a chance to tell them how much that concert meant to us.” Listen to Brandy’s brief story about her run-in with the Queens icon below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
172 525 13
1

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
172
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over