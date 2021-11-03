Brandy & Eve Face Off In Rap Battle On “Queens”

The series is quickly becoming a favorite in R&B and Hip Hop circles and Queens is only in its first set of episodes. The show stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, and on the most recent episode, we see the ladies join together for a Rap battle. We previously reported on Brandy covering Miley Cyrus‘s megahit “Wrecking Ball” on the show, and this time around, Even and Brandy spit bars as they face off.

If this has a bit of a Verzuz feel to it, it may be because Swizz Beatz serves as the show’s executive producer. In this scene, Brandy’s and Eve’s characters go toe-to-toe as they go below the belt with their rhymes.

Those background beats will come as no surprise to Hip Hop fans as Queens gives a nod to beloved classic hits. They start things off with the help of the late-great Black Rob’s “Woah” before moving into Juelz Santana and Cam’Ron’s “Oh Boy.” Brandy and Eve‘s characters were basically spitting lyrics that were close to being fighting words by the time they got to Mobb Deep and Lil Kim‘s “Quiet Storm.”

The musical show has been compared to the likes of Empire and Star, so check out the Queens Rap battle from the ABC hit below.