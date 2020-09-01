Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
794
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
715
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Brandy & Monica’s Verzuz Battle: R&B Classics And Memes

Posted By on September 1, 2020

Last night’s Verzuz battle between Brandy and Monica was a nostalgic trip down memory lane — complete with no shortage of memes.

When Verzuz first began at the onset of the quarantine period, some wondered whether Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s latest endeavor would have legs. It soon became evident the friendly competition had the makings of a longtime hip-hop fixture, a celebration of lasting discographies and impressive careers. Before long, Verzuz spawned match-ups like Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and the fan-favorite tilt between DMX and Snoop Dogg. Last night, the tradition continued with another solid battle, this time between former collaborators Brandy and Monica.

Monica Brandy Verzuz

 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet as we all have come to learn, Verzuz essentially grants viewers two distinct gifts. The first, a nostalgic stroll down a musical memory lane. The second, a slew of inevitable memes. With some of the battles spanning hours, it’s no surprise that a few unintentionally hilarious moments occur from time to time. Of course, it goes without saying that both Brandy and Monica boast stunning catalogs, including their classic duet “The Boy Is Mine.” Yet many simply could not get past the awkward moments that ensued between Brandy and Monica, prompting speculation that something was amiss behind the scenes.

For the most part, the narrative that social media seemed to run with suggested that Monica simply had enough of the event, or perhaps her competitor in general. Despite Brandy’s efforts to buddy up, Monica appeared to be having none of it, to the point where jovial references to a potential group and/or tour were met with swift and decisive shut-downs. That’s not to say that either party exhibited poor sportsmanship in the slightest, but listen, it doesn’t take much for the memes to take over. Even if footage of the ending reveals nothing but camaraderie between two of the game’s most respected R&B legends. 

Check out some of the notable jokes below, and if you were one of the million-plus viewers tuning in, weigh in with your own takes below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53 525 4
0
RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower
79
0
Nick Cannon Releases Part 1 Of Kanye West Interview: Craziness, Presidency, & More
79
0
Big Sean Talks Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, & Donald Trump
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Roc Marciano Icewater
106
0
NoCap Mistake
93
0
Big Havi Feat. Lil Keed Vibez'N
159
0
Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
1231
1
AD 2 A.M
132
0
Sprado Feat. NLE Choppa Magic
251
0
UGK Underground
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
159
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower