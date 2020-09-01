Brandy & Monica’s “Verzuz” Brought In Record-Breaking Views, New Songs, & Much More

There is a lot to unpack with Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz. The two ladies not only shared the stage and played some of their favorite, classic hits, but they also told stories about what went on behind the scenes during their careers. Unsurprisingly, Monica spent a moment to give C-Murder a shout out as she spoke about prison reform and vying for his freedom. Before they even began, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris opened the Verzuz by sharing her enthusiasm and urged the public to vote in the 2020 election.



Over 1 million viewers were tuned in at any given time, so we can only imagine what the final Verzuz numbers look like. Monica and Brandy filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and both singers brought in their family and friends who kept their distance off-camera. There were plenty of notable celebrities tuned in and commenting including Halle Berry, Michelle Obama, Snoop Dogg, Omarion, Keyshia Cole, Lil Mo, Eric Bellinger, Jermaine Dupri, Stevie J, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Sevyn, Erykah Badu, DaniLeigh, Killer Mike, Joyner Lucas, Jacob Latimore, Kehlani, Lenny Kravitz, and many more.

Each of the singers played new music, including Monica who premiered her new song “Trenches” featuring Lil Baby. Of course, fans waited impatiently for the coup de grâce—”The Boy is Mine”—and it was just as epic as everyone had hoped. Brandy, who had been sliding in subliminals about collaborating with Monica (and being politely shot down by her fellow singer) ended the Verzuz with the final word. While hugging Monica she said, “Please be on the lookout for the tour,” before the feed cut out. Earlier in the Verzuz, Brandy said that she and Monica were a “group” to which Monica quickly stated, “We are not a group!”

Watch the three-hour Verzuz in full below.