Brandy To Release “B7” Friday, Discusses Working With 18-Year-Old Daughter On Album

It’s mindblowing to believe that it’s been 26 years since Brandy released her self-titled debut album. The entertainer has moved from television to film to topping the music charts effortlessly, and on Friday (July 31), she’s closing out the month by sharing her seventh studio album, B7. The celebrated “Vocal Bible” has endured much throughout her career, and now she’s back as Brandy claims she’s ready to show a side of herself that the world has yet to see now that she’s gone through a rebirth.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Fans have awaited a new project from the singer for eight long years, but it often takes time for artists to pull together an album they deem worthy of releasing. B7 will be put out on Brandy’s label Brand Nu/eOne and it’s reported by EurWeb that she’s both co-written and co-produced on every song. Brandy shared with the outlet that following both her personal and professional setbacks, she decided to go on a spiritual journey to realign with her higher self.

“I was feeling down and out, like I didn’t know my worth or my value and that is not a great place to be creatively or in life,” said Brandy. “And I had to muster up the strength to fight for myself. In moving forward I had to overcome a lot of things in my life that I had experienced and I had to rediscover who I am as a woman and who I am as an artist.”

On B7, fans will also see Brandy unite musically with her 18-year-old daughter, Sy’rai Iman Smith. “It’s unbelievable to see her grow into this beautiful flower. She’s always been attached and rooted in music, just being around it since she was a baby,” the singer said. “But to see her grow into this singer and musician. To see her be so good, to see her get into the studio, layer her voice and stack her vocals. And to be so quick and also passionate. She really loves music, it’s just who she is. And to hear our voices blended together and for us to go back and forth. It’s inspiring to see her in her light.”

Are you excited for B7?