Brandy Wants To Make Music With Drake: “I’m Calling You Out, Fam!”

R&B icon Brandy is currently reveling in the critical acclaim she’s been receiving for her new album, B7. During a recent #AskBrandy fan Q&A on Twitter, the Full Moon songstress gave music fans a huge dose of optimism after responding to a fan that asked if she’d ever work with hip-hop golden boy Drake.



Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

“Somebody tell Drake to pull up on me,” Brandy said with much enthusiasm, further adding, “it’s time to do a Drake song.” After officially “calling him out” for a feature or duet, many chimed in to agree that the two music sensations should finally hop in the studio together. On B7, B-Rocka boasts collaborations from the likes of Chance The Rapper and Daniel Caesar, so a collab with Drizzy wouldn’t be too far off in the least bit, especially if he decides to tap into his singing side. Given Drake’s love for ’90s R&B legends like Sade and the late Aaliyah, the latter one of Brandy’s original contemporaries alongside Monica and Mya, it wouldn’t be too far off to assume that he’d be more than happy to jump at the idea of working with good ol’ “Mo-to-the.”

Do you think Brandy and Drake would make good music together? Sound off below down in the comments to let us know your thoughts.