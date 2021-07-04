Rap Basement

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on July 4, 2021

Plus, new cuts from Doja Cat and more.

Everyone is hoping that Certified Lover Boy season is upon us soon. Drake revealed recently that he would be releasing the project before the summer comes to an end but no exact date has been set. Thankfully, the summer won’t be passing without some new Drizzy to have on rotation. This week, Brent Faiyaz and Drake teamed up for their new collaboration, “Wasting Time” which hails production from The Neptunes. While fans have already deemed it song of the summer-worthy, we’re keeping it on steady rotation on this week’s R&B Season playlist.

This week also includes new heat from Doja Cat who is fresh off of the release of her project, “Planet Her.” We’ve also included a few cuts off of that project including “Love To Dream” and The Weeknd-assisted, “You Right.”

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below and make sure to subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for the best hip-hop and R&B playlists. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here. 

Via HNHH

