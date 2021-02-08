Brent Faiyaz Leaks 3 New Songs

One of the most exciting young artists in the music industry, Brent Faiyaz has just released three brand new songs through a Dropbox link on his Twitter page.

Mere days following the release of “Gravity” with Tyler, The Creator and DJ Dahi, Brent Faiyaz is back again with a few songs he leaked on Dropbox. The tracks are not available on streaming services yet, but one of them, “Circles”, has been uploaded to YouTube with a video.

“DO NOT LISTEN,” wrote Faiyaz on his page, directing fans to his new 3-song bundle. “S/o Legion, Rece, Nascent, Joony, Purr, Coop, Sam Wish, Vovo, Zhamak, & Mark P. Thank you 4 your creativity,” he added. Purr and Joony are featured on “Circles” and “Paper Soldier” respectively. A third song, titled “Price Of Fame”, was also uploaded.

This could mean the beginning of a new chapter for Brent, who has been pressured by his fans to release new music. On “Paper Soldier”, the singer includes a voice message from a fan who wasn’t satisfied with the length of his last project, asking him to come through with even more new music, preferably an album, in the coming weeks.



Listen to the three new songs from Brent Faiyaz and let us know what you think!