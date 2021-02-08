Rap Basement

Brent Faiyaz Leaks 3 New Songs

Posted By on February 8, 2021

Brent Faiyaz shared a Dropbox link with three brand new songs.

One of the most exciting young artists in the music industry, Brent Faiyaz has just released three brand new songs through a Dropbox link on his Twitter page.

Mere days following the release of “Gravity” with Tyler, The Creator and DJ Dahi, Brent Faiyaz is back again with a few songs he leaked on Dropbox. The tracks are not available on streaming services yet, but one of them, “Circles”, has been uploaded to YouTube with a video.

“DO NOT LISTEN,” wrote Faiyaz on his page, directing fans to his new 3-song bundle. “S/o Legion, Rece, Nascent, Joony, Purr, Coop, Sam Wish, Vovo, Zhamak, & Mark P. Thank you 4 your creativity,” he added. Purr and Joony are featured on “Circles” and “Paper Soldier” respectively. A third song, titled “Price Of Fame”, was also uploaded.

This could mean the beginning of a new chapter for Brent, who has been pressured by his fans to release new music. On “Paper Soldier”, the singer includes a voice message from a fan who wasn’t satisfied with the length of his last project, asking him to come through with even more new music, preferably an album, in the coming weeks. 


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Listen to the three new songs from Brent Faiyaz and let us know what you think!

Via HNHH

