Brent Faiyaz, SZA & Khalid Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on December 5, 2021

Ease your way into Monday with our R&B Season playlist ft. Brent Faiyaz, SZA, and more.

We’re back, again, with a brand new update on our R&B Season playlist. Every week, we bring you the freshest new music in R&B to make sure you close out your weekend and start your week on an excellent note. Without further ado, here’s your break down for this week’s R&B Season playlist.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a new album from SZA, though there hasn’t been many updates in recent times. Instead, SZA has dug into the vault and blessed fans with loose cuts on her unofficial Soundcloud page. It seemed unconventional, given her superstar status but we weren’t complaining. On Friday, her single, “I Hate You” got an official release and can be found on streaming services. It was necessary to include this cut on this week’s playlist.

Along with new music from SZA, Brent Faiyaz came through with some smooth new vibes on his single, “Mercedes.” Serving as his first single since collaborating with Drake on “Wasting Time,” his latest offering is a promising sign of what he has in store in 2022.

Finally, we have new heat from Khalid who just dropped off a new project titled, Scenic Drive. “Scenic Drive” ft. Smino and Ari Lennox was a shoo-in on this week’s playlist.

Check out the latest R&B Season update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more excellent playlists.

Via HNHH

