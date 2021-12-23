Rap Basement

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Taking Promoter's Money & Leaving Venue Before Performing: Report
Britney Spears Flexes Her Singing Skills, Miley Cyrus Calls Her "Vocal Bible"
Papoose November
French Montana They Got Amnesia
Britney Spears Flexes Her Singing Skills, Miley Cyrus Calls Her “Vocal Bible”

Posted By on December 22, 2021

Spears also revealed that she has a “new song in the works.”

Her fans have been thrilled to see Britney Spears taking control of her life and the singer is now promising that new music is one the way. It has been some time since the world received a single or album from Spears and the very thought has her fans excitedly sharing posts about the possibility. Now that she’s ready to take the world by storm, Spears hopped on her Instagram once again and this time, she flexed her vocal skills.

After hearing Spears sing to the top of her lungs, Miley Cyrus appeared in her comments, dubbing Spears “the vocal bible.” It’s a term that has been used to describe many vocalists, but it has long been Brandy‘s title in the industry.

Brtiney Spears
Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

In the caption, to her post, Spears enthusiastically shared her accolades after Googling herself. She later deleted the caption.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader [shrug emoji] !!!! God knows they weren’t … so I just read up on my self and this is what I found:  Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide.”

Spears then told the public that she “not auditioning for anything” and added that a “new song [is] in the works.” Her vocals were praised by her fans but not everyone was impressed. Check it out below.

Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears
Instagram


Via HNHH

