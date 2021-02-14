Rap Basement

Britney Spears Will Not Be Working On Her Own Documentary Despite Reports

Posted By on February 14, 2021

The songstress does not have her own follow-up documentary in the works despite rumors.

Ever since Hulu unleashed the New York Times-directed documentary film Framing Britney Spears, the pop star has been the talk of the town across social media. The inflammatory documentary reignited conversation all over the internet about how the invasive media wrongly handled reporting on the “Toxic” crooner and her conservatorship. Despite initial reports that speculated Spears may have her own documentary in the works, TMZ has exclusively confirmed that at this time, this is not the case. 


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A source close to the situation told the publication that the documentary from Spears and her team is definitely not happening right now. They went on to add that a project of this magnitude would likely have to be reviewed and authorized by the pop star and her conservators, which is a huge hurdle. 

Another source tells TMZ that a female filmmaker has reached out to people in Britney’s circle letting them know she’s working on a doc about her life. She claims she plans to pitch the project to Netflix. This lines up with speculatory reports that Spears’ is quietly working on a documentary with a top female filmmaker but fears her father, Jamie Spears, could hijack the project to make himself look better. 

A judge denied Britney’s request to have her father removed as her co-conservator during a court hearing Thursday. Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari referred to her father as a “total dick,” while adding he has zero respect for him. 

[via]
Via HNHH

